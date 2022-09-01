50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Houston Tycoon Weekend For 'Acting Crazy' [Photo + Video]

50 Cent has banned singer Trey Songz from one of his Tycoon Weekends for his alleged behavior involving women.

via: HotNewHipHop

Being blasted on the Power creator’s Instagram page is the last thing celebs want to see when they open their phones. Sometimes it’s pure jokes when 50 targets someone. Then other times it means you owe him money. Trey Songz may not owe the music mogul any cash, but judging by 50’s recent post, the “Neighbors Know My Name” crooner is definitely on his social media hit list. On Thursday (September 1), the Branson Cognac founder took to IG to let it be known that he’s banning Trey Songz from his annual Tycoon weekend event over his “crazy” behavior.

“Last TYCOON he crashed a Wraith,” 50 wrote. “This TYCOON he was acting crazy, wanting to fight and shit over the girls. He broke some sh*** up in his room. Nah tell @treysongz he can’t come. SMH.”

Trey Songz has been keeping a low profile this year after several women came forward accusing the star of sexual assault. However, last month, a woman named Mariah Thielen came forward in defense the singer, claiming that her lawyer bribed her to say bad things about him. She says her lawyered offered her up to $200,000 to she witnessed Trey Songz assault her friend, Jauhara Jeffries.

As for his relationship with 50 Cent, the two have worked together musically in the past. In 2019, 50 used Trey’s version of “Big Rich Town” as the theme song for season six of Power. Ultimately it was scrapped from the show and replaced with the original version, featuring Joe, after fans complained.

Trey Songz has yet to share his side of what down during Tycoon weekend