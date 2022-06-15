22Gz Was Arrested For Attempted Murder Ahead Of His Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance [Photo]

New York drill rap — and the larger, global scene of which it is just a small part — has come under fire since its inception for the violent lifestyles allegedly promoted and propagated by its practitioners.

22Gz is in custody on attempted murder charges.

The Brooklyn drill rapper was on his way to perform at Hot 97’s Summer Jam on Sunday morning when he was arrested at JFK airport in connection with a March shooting that left three people injured.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Jeffrey Alexander, is accused of opening fire outside Club Freeze Cafe & Lounge in Brooklyn and hitting three people, according to the New York Daily News. All three victims, whose injuries are not considered to be serious, identified the gunman as 22Gz.

“This shooting not only wounded the victim, but endangered the lives of everyone in a crowded club,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “Senseless gang rivalries fuel much of the gun violence in our communities and I remain committed to vigorously prosecuting anyone who engages in this criminal conduct.”

In addition to the attempted murder charge, 22Gz is facing 2nd-degree assault and weapons charges for a pistol, along with a 1st-degree reckless endangerment charge.

In 2017, 22Gz was arrested in Miami and accused of killing a man during a parking spot dispute. He spent five months in jail, but prosecutors later dropped the charges after determining that the victim was shot by someone else.

22Gz has become a star in the Brooklyn drill scene with songs like “Suburban, Pt. 2,” “Twirlanta,” and “Sniper Gang Freestyle.”

