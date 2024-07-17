2024 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List | www.lovebscott.com

The Bear had a HUGE morning, setting a new record, while shows like The Morning Show, Sh?gun, The Crown, Baby Reindeer, X-Men ’97, and even Vanderpump Rules joined the party.

The nominations for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards — honoring the best in television — were revealed Wednesday morning.

Emmy Award winners Tony Hale (Veep) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) were tapped to announce the noms alongside Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego. To be eligible this year, shows had to air between June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024 — meaning, for a series like The Bear, noms are for the show’s second season and not the one most recently dropped.

Watch the reveal below:

And while shows like Succession, Beef, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso pulled in a majority of the nominations last year — with every nominee for supporting actor in a drama coming from either Succession or White Lotus — they’re all out of the running this year, meaning a fresher pool of nominees.

Coming out on top was The Bear, which set a new record for nominations in a single year in the Comedy category with 23 — including noms for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis and Bob Odenkirk. Sh?gun, meanwhile, lead the Drama category with 25 nominations.

There were 36-first time performer nominees across all categories — including Dakota Fanning, Matt Berry, the stars of Baby Reindeer and Jonathan Bailey — and a few stars up for multiple categories, like Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph.

Other projects which really popped this year included Mr. & Mrs. Smith, True Detective: Night Country, the final season of The Crown and newcomer Fallout on the Drama side — while Hacks, Abbott Elementary and What We Do In the Shadows all also picked up multiple nominations.

Vanderpump Rules also picked up the show’s second nomination, as the Scandoval fallout continued on the most recent season. Treat Williams, meanwhile, was honored with a posthumous nomination for FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans.

The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 15 on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu. No host has yet been announced.

The top categories are below, see the full list of nominations here.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Sh?gun

Show Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders In the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons In Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Sh?gun

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Sh?gun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do In the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders In the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Sh?gun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hria, Sh?gun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, SNL

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nestor Carbonell, Sh?gun

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In the Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In the Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristin Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Eric Andre, The Eric Andre Show

Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Mena Suvari, RZR

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burders

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under

Love on the Spectrum US

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Password

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Jane Lynch, Weakest Link

Keke Palmer, Password

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

