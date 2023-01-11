The 2023 Golden Globes Ratings Are Officially in, and They are Dismal

The 2023 Golden Globes ratings are officially in, and it’s not looking too shiny and bright for the award show this year. Just how many people watched the Golden Globes? Not many.

via: Variety

Airing live coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the Jerrod Carmichael-hosted 80th annual Golden Globes drew a 1.1 rating and 6.3 million viewers, down 26% and 9%, respectively, from the last Globes telecast.

Per NBC, the Globes were the “most social special event across all of television season-to-date (linear and streaming), both in terms of social engagements and social video views,” and Golden Globe Awards content across E! News and NBC Digital platforms “garnered nearly 11 million digital page views and video views, up +54% from 2021.”

NBC will released combined Peacock and digital viewership when Nielsen’s Live + 3 Day data is available.

In March 2021, the last time the Globes aired on NBC, the Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler-hosted 78th Golden Globes drew a mere 6.9 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, according to time zone adjusted numbers for the Sunday show, which was a bicoastal and virtual affair amid the pandemic. (The Globes’ last pre-pandemic ceremony, in January 2020, drew 18.3 million viewers.)

The Globes lost NBC as a broadcast partner for the 79th show in 2022, following a Los Angeles Times report that detailed new allegations of questionable financial practices inside the small, insular organization, as well as paltry record of diversity and representation (including an entire lack of Black members). Instead, the HFPA held the 2022 Golden Globes as a private ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, without any nominees in attendance.