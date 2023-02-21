2 Chainz and Ne-Yo Officially Join "BMF" Season 3 Cast

“BMF’s” already star-studded cast just got even better.

via: Variety

Grammy award-winning artists 2 Chainz (“The Enforcer”) and Ne-Yo (“Dance Monsters,” “Hip-Hop Family Christmas Wedding”) have signed on to join Season 3 of Starz’s gritty drama “BMF” in recurring roles.

They join an impressive guest star roster that has previously included Eminem, Serayah, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee and Snoop Dogg.

2 Chainz will play Stacks, an Atlanta-born distributor whose wisdom and stature command respect wherever he goes. “Fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost, Stacks lives by the street code and challenges Meech’s leadership style,” as Starz describes him.

Ne-Yo will play Rodney “Greeny” Green, a local Atlanta player whose main focus is making money. While he oozes swagger and an entrepreneurial spirit, Greeny has more to him that lies beneath the surface.

“BMF” is a dramatic retelling of how brothers “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) conquered the streets of Detroit in the ’80s and formed the Black Mafia Family, one of America’s most notorious drug rings. The casting comes on the heels of the show’s early Season 3 renewal.

Season 2 picks up with the Flenory brothers at odds. As Meech looks to expand the business beyond Detroit, Terry begins the chapter with no interest in the drug game and is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his father, Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby). With the streets becoming more hectic by the day, the brothers risk losing everything.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produces “BMF” under his G-Unit film and television banner. He’s joined by showrunner, executive producer, writer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) and interim showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke. Also serving as executive producers on the series are Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements. Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television produces “BMF” in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.

50 Cent, 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo are all repped by APA.