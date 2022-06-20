15-Year-Old Killed and 3 Others Injured in Washington, D.C. Shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed and three adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

via Complex:

As USA Today reports, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said several hundred people gathered for an “unpermitted event” on Juneteenth called “Moechella.” Officers reportedly attempted to stop the event following a fight and another unspecified “incident” which resulted in the recovery of a firearm. Shortly after, shots were fired among the crowd and four people were hit.

The three injured adults, including one officer, were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment.

“We certainly want to make sure people are held accountable when they hold unpermitted events in our city,” said Contee, who added that another firearm was recovered from one of the shooting victims. “This is one of the reasons why.” None of the victims have been publicly named, and police have yet to mention a suspect.

“We have a child who was killed today at an event that did not have any proper planning for the number of people who were here and with guns involved,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser in a press conference. “The chief and I will continue to make sure we have the resources we need on these corridors and all of our corridors but we need some accountability here.”

Moechella billed itself as a “peaceful demonstration,” and promised several musical performances along D.C’s historically Black neighborhood, U Street.

Our prayers go out to that 15-year-old’s family and those injured.