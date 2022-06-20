'College Hill: Celebrity Edition' Premieres June 27 on BET+ Starring Ray J, NeNe Leakes, Lamar Odom, and More

‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ is really happening — and premieres June 27 on BET+.

via Deadline:

The eight-episode series, from Edmonds Entertainment and This Way Out Media, will feature NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love, and Slim Thug, who will head back to class to expand their educational horizons. The celebs will live together and join the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Texas Southern University as students.

In the reimagined series, per BET, each cast member is committed to focusing on their higher education as a personal challenge to prove it’s never too late. Enrolled alongside current Texas Southern University students, the cast will work towards completing a specialty certificate program to cross the graduation stage. Like any ordinary college student, they must complete their course work along with required internships, extra credit opportunities, group projects, and more.

The original reality series that followed the lives of students at historically black colleges aired for six seasons, from 2004-2009, on BET.

Will you be watching?