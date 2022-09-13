Is ‘106 & Park’ Headed For A Reboot? AJ & Free Hint At Possibilities [Photos]

AJ Calloway and Free Marie took to social media to celebrate 22 years of “106 & Park” on Sept. 11 and they dropped a hint that just might be a treat for day one fans of the hit music video show.

via: Vibe

Giving thanks to the show that introduced himself and his cohost Free to the television industry. AJ Calloway gave a shoutout to Free and shook the table with a reboot hint.

“I got sidetracked. Listen, I am saying hello to all of the original 106 crew and all those who blessed the stage and crew after us,” AJ expressed before dropping a possible bombshell. “Free, I got mad love for you, and I know our story isn’t over you ready!? I think the culture needs a little more love again!”

Free responded to the endearing post and fueled the reboot speculation.

“AJ, good morning and Happy 106 Anniversary DAY! Somehow you continue to be the coolest, most charismatic guy I know Who knows EVERYBODY lol,” she affectionately shared on Instagram. “Love you DEEP And helll Yeah we got more work to do? LETS GO!”

106 & Park made its debut on Sept. 11, 2000. AJ & Free became synonymous with the music video countdown show and hosted for five years before departing in 2005.

From there, BET’s highest-rated show bounced through multiple hosts, including Terrence J and Rocsi, as well as Bow Wow and Keisha Chanté. The show met its demise in 2014.

Read the legendary host’s posts below: