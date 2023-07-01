‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton’s Husband Caleb Willingham Dead at 40

Caleb Willingham, the husband of 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton, has died at age 40.

via: Page Six

His stepmother, Shirley Willingham, confirmed the news to TMZ on Saturday.

However, a cause of death and additional details were not provided.

Caleb, who used the nicknames “Killa K” or “Double K,” made rare appearances on his wife’s TLC show.

He met Slaton during her 14-month rehab stay in Ohio, where the reality star was undergoing treatment in order to qualify for weight-loss surgery.

Caleb was also a patient at the same facility and getting medical assistance for obesity.

In October 2022, the happy couple got engaged. They wed one month later in Gibsonburg, Ohio.

“Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room,” Slaton told People in January. “I literally married my best friend.”

“I love waking up every morning and seeing his face. And seeing his face every night before going to bed.”

However, the pair reportedly split in May because Caleb allegedly hadn’t been “following his diet in rehab.” Page Six has not independently confirmed the separation.

Slaton has not yet made a statement about Caleb’s passing. Page Six has reached out to her and TLC for comment.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of her shocking weight loss. She dropped more than 300 pounds after undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022.

In May, Slaton — who weighed nearly 700 pounds prior to surgery — was spotted walking unassisted following the procedure.

Slaton revealed a few weeks later that she no longer needs the assistance of oxygen support.

She also showed off her slimming face on Instagram at the time.

“6 beautiful photos of myself without filters,” Slaton wrote alongside the post.