Zoe Saldana’s Blackface Controversy Resurfaces Just Days After the Actress Received Her First Oscar Nomination for Emilia Pérez

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

After 25 years in Hollywood with some of the biggest blockbusters under her belt, Zoe Saldana earned her first-ever Oscar nomination on Thursday, Jan. 23: Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez.

However, that celebration was short-lived when, a few days later, unforgiving critics reminded their social media peers of the controversial moment when Saldana portrayed American singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone in the 2016 biopic “Nina.”

In the film, Saldana, whose complexion is several shades lighter than Simone’s, wore dark foundation and body makeup to match the singer’s deep skin tone. She completed the look with a short-cut wig and prosthetic nose. This move caused much anger among fans who believed the role should have gone to a darker-skinned actress, especially because Simone was very vocal about her struggles as a darker skinned woman. Nina Simone’s daughter, Lisa Simone Kelly, also weighed in on the decision to cast Zoe Saldana as the beloved songwriter.

Advertisement

“There are many superb actresses of color who could more adequately represent my mother and could bring her to the screen with the proper script, the proper team and a sense of wanting to bring the truth of my mother’s journey to the masses,” she told Time. “And “Nina,” in my opinion, doesn’t do any of that.”

Though Kelly was clear to state that she did not hold ill will toward Saldana and found it “unfortunate” that the actress was being attacked when the filmmakers were truly to blame, many fans disagreed. Outrage swiftly went from fans being upset that a darker actress was not cast, to Saldana’s decision to apply darkened makeup and a fake nose, which led to accusations that Saldana was wearing blackface.

One day after Saldana’s Oscar nomination was announced, celebrations derailed as X users resurfaced Saldana’s poor choice in accepting the role as Nina Simone.

“Zoe’s performance has the most GIVE ME AN OSCAR energy and for that reason I hope she doesn’t get one lol I’m still mad about NINA, I suppose,” one person tweeted.

Advertisement

zoe’s performance has the most GIVE ME AN OSCAR energy and for that reason I hope she doesn’t get one lol I’m still mad about NINA, I suppose! — jourdain searles (@judysquirrels) January 25, 2025

The X user also shared a screengrab from the “Nina” film where the actress was in character wearing the dark makeup and a small afro.

They wrote, “It’s insane that she did this and I’ll never forget it!!! sorry.”

it’s insane that she did this and I’ll never forget it!!! sorry pic.twitter.com/izHxs9Mt2k — jourdain searles (@judysquirrels) January 25, 2025

Advertisement

“Can’t believe she still has a career tbh, this was crazy,” another person replied.

Can't believe she still has a career tbh, this was crazy — average lady (@girlcloudnine) January 25, 2025

Days later, another X user shared a side-by-side of Saldana in character versus in real life. They wrote, “Wtf do you mean Zoe Saldana wore a prosthetic nose and painted herself darker to play as Nina Simone? Tf!? Boo everyone that’s responsible for this!!”

Wtf do you mean Zoe Saldana wore a prosthetic nose and painted herself darker to play as Nina Simone? Tf!?

Boo everyone that's responsible for this!! pic.twitter.com/EWCGVeaZuR — Jayknowzz (@Jayknowzz1) January 27, 2025

Advertisement

There were two major moments where Saldana addressed the scandal.

The first was in 2016, the same year the movie was released. Saldana spoke out during an interview with Allure magazine, which has since been taken down from the site but has been reported by multiple outlets.

She suggested that the script would have been “lying around” and “no one would have done it” if she wouldn’t have.

“I made a choice. Do I continue passing on the script and hope that the ‘right’ black person will do it, or do I say, ‘You know what? Whatever consequences this may bring about, my casting is nothing in comparison to the fact that this story must be told.’”

Advertisement

Speaking to the issues people had with her as a light skinned woman playing someone of a darker complexion, she said, “There’s no one way to be Black. I’m black the way I know how to be. You have no idea who I am. I am Black. I’m raising Black men. Don’t you ever think you can look at me and address me with such disdain.”

Saldana who is of Dominican, Puerto Rican, and Haitian descent also hit back at those who felt she was disrespecting Simone by getting a prosthetic nose to play the role.

“I never saw her as unattractive,” she said. “Nina looks like half my family! But if you think the [prosthetic] nose I wore was unattractive, then maybe you need to ask yourself, ‘What do you consider beautiful?’ Do you consider a thinner nose beautiful, so the wider you get, the more insulted you become?”

In 2020, Saladana reflected on her decision to play the “Young, Gifted and Black” singer once more and seemingly had a more remorseful response.

Advertisement

“I should have never played Nina,” she said in an interview with Bese. “I should have done everything in my power with the leverage that I had 10 years ago, which was a different leverage, but it was leverage nonetheless. I should have done everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman.”

“I thought back then that I had the permission [to play her] because I was a Black woman. And I am,” said the “Avatar” actress. But it was Nina Simone. And Nina had a life and she had a journey that should have been — and should be — honored to the most specific detail because she was a specifically detailed individual. She deserved better.”

“With that said, so I’m sorry. I’m so sorry,” she tearfully added. “I know better today, and I’m never going to do that again.”

Advertisement

via: Atlanta Black Star