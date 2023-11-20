Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny Fears She's Rushing Into Marriage With Channing Tatum: Report

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are headed to the altar.

Following a two year romance, but insiders claimed the lovebirds still need to win over rockstar dad Lenny Kravitz, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The protective dad reportedly fears his daughter would crack under the pressure of being married to the A-list actor.

Sources told the National Enquirer that Lenny, 59, fears his divorced daughter Zoë, 34 — whose mom is former Cosby Show kid Lisa Bonet — may make a mistake by marrying Channing, 43, because she allegedly couldn’t “handle the pressure” of being married to little-known film star ex-husband Karl Glusman.

“Marrying one of the most famous actors in the world is going to increase that pressure times 1000,” the tipster noted.

The Batman beauty’s 18-month union to Glusman, 35, stud hit the rocks in early 2021 — and several months later, she linked up with her current beau.

“Lenny likes Channing just fine — but he tells Zoë they should just continue shacking up rather than her jumping into another marriage,” the insider claimed.

However, the pal dishes the High Fidelity star — who will become a stepmother to Channing’s 10-year-old daughter, Everly, by his first wife Jenna Dewan — is reportedly telling her father she found the perfect man.

“Zoë wants to really settle down and have children, and she figures after two years she knows what she has in Channing,” the source continued.

“As far as being in the spotlight, she’s learned how to deal,” the insider added. “She knows her father wants the best for her, but she has to follow her heart — and that’s to Channing.”

While the couple was rumored to be engaged last month, Channing previously confessed he didn’t think he would ever remarry.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported back in March, the 21 Jump Street star admitted he was still scarred from his divorce.

“Relationships are hard for me. I end up trying too hard, you know,” Channing said.