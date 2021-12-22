Zoë Kravitz Prepared for Her Catwoman Role in ‘The Batman’ by Watching Videos of Cats and Lions Fighting

Zoë Kravitz sat down with Empire and opened up about how she prepared for her role as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming ‘The Batman.’

via Complex:

While working with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo on physical training for the film, Kravitz revealed she watched videos of fighting felines.

“We watched cats and lions and how they fight,” Kravitz explained, “and we talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size, and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement.”

Kravitz went on to explain where Catwoman fits in the film. “This is an origin story of Selina,” she said. “So it’s the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there’s a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I’m sure will be the femme fatale.”

In an interview with AnOther back in October, Kravitz opened up about how she believes she secured the role of Selina Kyle.

“I read the script,” Kravitz said. “Then [Reeves] talked with me again to hear my thoughts, to see if we were on the same page. I didn’t know him well and it was a bit of a process. When these big opportunities come up, these big roles, and you really want them, it’s heartbreaking when you don’t get them. You put a lot of energy into it. The thing that I tried to keep in check throughout, though, was just wanting to be agreeable and likable to get the role. [I didn’t want] To read the script and say, ‘I love it. I love everything about it.’ Then I go to the audition and I have this puppy dog energy.”

‘The Batman’ hits theaters March 2022.