Zoë Kravitz Admits Divorce Is 'Complex': 'Breakups Are Sad but Are Beautiful Things, Too'

Zoe Kravitz has been channeling the pain of her recent divorce into her music.

via: People

The High Fidelity actress, 32, sat down for an interview with Another magazine in which she discussed her music career and how working with producer Jack Antonoff helped her process her divorce.

Calling her collaboration with Antonoff “really wonderful” and “very therapeutic,” Kravitz said she wrote her upcoming solo album “over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between.”

Kravitz also described her new music as “personal,” explaining, “it’s about love and loss.”

“I got married. I got divorced,” she continued. “Separations, breakups are sad, but are beautiful things, too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you.”

Kravitz and Glusman were first linked in October 2016 and later wed in 2019 at the home of Lenny Kravitz, Zoë’s father. She filed for divorce from Glusman 18 months after they got married, and their divorce was finalized in August.

Following her split from Glusman, Zoë has been spotted out with Channing Tatum this summer. The two were seen together in New York City in August, and a source confirmed to PEOPLE they were dating earlier this month.

“They have this cute and flirty chemistry,” the source said at the time, describing the couple as “very happy” during an outing to the Guggenheim Museum.

Tatum, 41, and Zoë both attended the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, but arrived at the event separately. They were later seen leaving the event together to attend an afterparty, where they “did not take their hands off of each other,” an insider told PEOPLE.

I’m sure having someone that looks like Channing Tatum around helps a little.