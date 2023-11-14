Zay Jones Arrested For Dom. Violence After Alleged Argument W/ Mother Of His Child

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested on Monday night on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

via: ESPN

Jones was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Duval County Jail at 6:03 p.m. ET on a charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm, a first-degree misdemeanor. His first court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET Tuesday.

“We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

A first-degree misdemeanor in Florida is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. Punishment may also include court costs, restitution, probation, treatment and/or community service.

Jones has missed six games — including the past four — this season because of a right knee injury. He has five catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns in three games.

TMZ adds, according to a police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Jones was arrested after he allegedly got into an argument with the mother of his child that turned physical.

Cops say in the docs the incident took place at a Jacksonville-area condo/apartment at around 2:20 PM on Monday.

The report states a woman told officers on the scene she got into a tiff with Jones after she told the NFL player she was taking their child from Jacksonville back to Orlando.

Further details surrounding the alleged altercation involving the couple were redacted by cops … though the report does state one officer “observed several small scratches” on the woman’s neck “consistent with marks from a fingernail.”