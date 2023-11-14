Gospel Singer Bobbi Storm Almost Kicked Off Flight For Singing After Flight Attendant Asked Her to Stop [Video]

Gospel singer Bobbi Storm apparently doesn’t know how to sit back, relax and enjoy a flight.

In cellphone video Storm posted on TikTok and Instagram, the singer is seen standing in the aisle talking to the flight attendant.

“I’m charting right now on the Billboards,” she says.

The flight attendant asks her to sit in her seat. “I can sit down,” she responds as she walks backward down the aisle toward her seat. “I’ll sit down. The seatbelt sign’s off. The seatbelt sign’s off. It’s not a disturbance.” It’s not clear from the video if the sign was off.

Storm sits and begins to tell the other passengers that she’s been nominated for two Grammy awards and then promotes her song, “We Can’t Forget Him.” Storm is not individually nominated but has performed with Maverick City Music, which is nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, and Best Gospel Album for “The Maverick Way.” Storm is featured on the album’s song “Firm Foundation (He’s Gonna Make A Way).”

Storm then tells the other passengers that she wants to sing for them, the video shows.

“I wanted to do it when I first got on the plane, but I was like you know, I haven’t done this in a while. I’ve gotten to the next status so…,” she begins as the flight attendant interrupts her and asks if she’s going to be quiet.

Storm says that the other passengers are enjoying it. “I’m not enjoying it so I’m asking you can you be quiet,” the flight attendant says.

The pair go back and forth and at one point Storm says she’s “doing what the Lord is telling me to do.” The flight attendant tells her that if she doesn’t follow his instructions, she will be removed from the flight.

“If that’s the case, then that’s fine,” she responds.

When the flight attendant walks away, Storm begins to sing.

The singer wrote in the caption of the TikTok video that she was glad she “got to share this moment with people on this flight that embraced me and celebrated me.”

I want to post this for people who have momentary power … It gets us no where being nasty and I’ll leave that there! Blessings to you all from your #FearlessFlightSinger #TheMaverickWay #WeCantForgetHim #grammys,” she wrote.

In an emailed statement, Delta Air Lines said that it has been in contact with Storm. “For the safety of our customers and crew, it’s always important to follow our crew instructions,” the company said.

In a follow-up video, Storm said she was not breaking any rules when she decided to sing. She also said she did not want the flight attendant to be reprimanded or lose his job.

“It was just me spreading my joy with people,” she said, adding that passengers on the flight had given her “the go to do so.”

The incident has divided social media users.

“It’s not a stage. I want a quiet flight too,” one TikTok user commented.

“Honestly, I would hate it if you did this lol,” another TikTok user wrote. “I need peace and quiet on the plane. Congrats though.”

Some social media users said it was “egotistical” and “entitled” while others blamed the flight attendant.

“Wow, what had him in a bunch and angry? You wasn’t bothering anyone, shared something positive in your section, and clearly it was okay with the other passengers,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Lmao he was trippin nobody was complaining about you except him. What a hater! Keep singing girl!,” another wrote.