Playing In Our Face: Kim Zolciak Adds Married Name Back to Her Instagram After 2 Divorce Filings from Kroy

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak, looked very much like an on-again couple this weekend as they celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary.

via: People

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has changed her Instagram name to once again include her husband’s last name after previously excluding her married surname earlier this year. Zolciak Biermann’s Instagram handle is now @kimzbiermann — a nod to her 12-year marriage to former NFL player Kroy Biermann.

Zolciak Biermann’s old handle was simply @kimzolciak — as was her display name, where she publicly dropped “Biermann” in June. The decision to remove her married name came after the first of two divorce filings this year.

It seems all is well in the Biermann household for now, though — the couple reportedly celebrated their wedding anniversary this weekend. Zolciak Biermann’s Instagram featured videos of a romantic, Italian dinner date where Biermann was present. The couple also attended a Morgan Wallen concert, according to TMZ.

Biermann, 38, first filed for divorce from Zolciak Biermann, 45, in May, though they reconciled and dropped the filing in July. Biermann filed again in August. The athlete also requested sole permission to sell the couple’s Georgia home amid possible foreclosure. A source told PEOPLE the then-exes were living under the same roof, but in the midst of a “money war.”

In mid-September, Zolciak Biermann denounced conversation surrounding the divorce by telling her Instagram followers she and Biermann were “working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife.”

Zolciak Biermann requested to dismiss Biermann’s second divorce filing later in the month, stating they “have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since [his] filing of the petition for divorce.”

Since, things on the status of the divorce have been quiet, though the couple has listed their Georgia home for $6 million.