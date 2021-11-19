Zac Stacy Busted In Florida After Being On The Run For Viciously Attacking Ex-GF

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy, shown brutally attacking the mother of child in a disturbing video that emerged on Thursday, was arrested Thursday night.

via: AceShowbiz

The former football running back, who was taken into custody by Orlando police on Thursday night, November 18, is currently being held in Orange County Jail. He has since been charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Zac’s arrest stemmed from his brutal attack on his baby mama, Kristin Evans. Kristin herself shared videos of the ordeal on Instagram on Thursday, November 18. One of the clips saw the athlete slapping and hitting the woman’s head before throwing her into a television set.

“Listen!” the woman said, trying to explain something before Zac interrupted her. “You think they were doing… You think that was okay?” he asked, before stressing, “You thought that was okay?… And then you’re gonna ruin relationships and talk about I’m destructive?”

The incident occured while Zac and Kristin’s 5-month-old son was at the house. The sound of the baby crying was also audible. Before exiting the property, Zac struck his baby mama once again until she hit a baby bouncer.

The attack took place on Saturday, November 13. According to a press release from the Oakland Police Department, Zac had fled the scene once officers arrived on the scene within two minutes. Police said the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tried to capture him because he was out of Oakland authorities’ jurisdiction, but he had fled the state.

Kristin herself previously claimed that Zac’s “friends are hiding him.” Sending a plea to her Instagram followers, the woman said, “If you see him — he drives a white Kia Optima, a 2020 I believe or a 2021… Please, again, if you see him or you know of any location that he might be, please turn him in or call your local authorities.”

Stacy faces up to 15 years in prison on the pending battery charge, and up to five years on the mischief charge. More charges are possible.