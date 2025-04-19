Yvonne Orji Addresses ‘Pop the Balloon Live’ Criticism And Fan Reaction

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Yvonne Orji is filling some big shoes as the new host of Netflix‘s Pop The Balloon Live! — an adaptation of the popular YouTube series originally hosted by creator, Arlette Amuli.

Following the success of the YouTube series “Pop the Balloon or Find Love,” Netflix decided to collaborate with the digital show’s creators —married couple Arlette Amuli and Bolia Matundu “B.M.” — to launch its rendition of the dating experiment, with a few twists. When “Pop the Balloon Live” premiered on April 10, Orji replaced Amuli as host and the contestants featured were reality television stars like “The Challenge” vet Johnny Bananas and boxer Chase DeMoor from Season Two of “Too Hot to Handle.”

Viewers instantly reacted to the celebrity-filled episode on social media, with many expressing their disappointment.

One X user referred to the streamer’s version as “not only inauthentic but corny.”

“Really flabbergasted on how Netflix missed the mark. All they had to do was copy & paste,” another tweeted.

One fan even vowed to go back to watching the original series, writing on X, “Chileeeeeee let me go watch my regular Pop The Balloon on YouTube.”

Ahead of Episode Two, Orji speaks to TODAY.com about some potential changes in upcoming episodes and why fans should not expect it to be a carbon copy of the original digital series.

“I think some of the fans may think it’s a replica of the show. But just by the nature of it being live, it’s not going to be a replica,” she says. “It’s more of an adaptation, if you will, but still keeping some of the things that make the show, the show. Then, because it’s Netflix, they can add to it in different ways.”

That doesn’t mean they won’t encounter some bumps along the way. She reveals that she, the producers and the streamer spoke following the premiere about how to improve “Pop the Balloon Live” going forward.

“I think we’re all kind of finding our footing, because it does take on a different shape when it’s live. So we’re all like, ‘Alright, did that work?’ What I love about the producers and network (is) we’re all on the same page in terms of refining and just keeping the show what we intended it to be,” she explains.

When asked about some of the negative responses to the episode, Orji acknowledges that the premiere did not go as planned.

“Listen, I was in the heat of it,” she replies. “I said, ‘This is not what we rehearsed. This is not what we practiced. This is not the show.’”

She continues, “I, on stage, had to let a couple people know, like, ‘Hey, babe, this is not what we’re doing.’ But, it’s live. We can’t reset. We can’t stop. The train had left the station, and so I was like, as the conductor, I just got to get us to our final destination.”

Orji shares that there were conversations all week about how to make Episode Two better.

“It’s continually getting refined and renewed,” she assures. “So just keep watching.”

What did some of those conversations address? Well, Orji wants to make sure the show reflects some of the reasons she agreed to be the host: love and joy.

She says, “I love, love. I had conversations with the producers. I had a conversation with the network. I was like, ‘What’s the tone? Are we really going for love? Because that’s why I would sign on. They were like, ‘Yes, we want people to find their matches, if possible. But we also know that it’s live. So we also want someone that can carry that aspect of the show, as well.’”

Given her background as a comedian, she knew she was up for the task, but that it would still be a challenge. She has been working with the creative team and Netflix to ensure the tone of future episodes focuses on kindness and joy.

“They all agree that’s the tone of the show that they want. Obviously we cannot control what people say or do, but what I can do is make the pivots in real time,” she explains.

The “Insecure” star compliments Amuli and B.M., who are executive producers of the Netflix version. The two continue to upload new YouTube episodes every week of their flagship series as their Netflix show also continues to air. Orji says the couple have been “supportive” of her leading the live show.

As the host, the actor plans to use her comedic skills to lighten the mood in uncomfortable or unexpected moments and guide the cast in her own way.

“I think that’s what’s different from the YouTube show,” Orji notes. “I think even some of the comments were like, ‘She’s funny.’ I’m like, yeah, I’m a comedian! I’m going to be me. All I can be is myself, right? So if you want me to be a replica of someone else, all I can be is Yvonne Orji.”

Although she is not an executive producer on the series, the “Insecure” alum says she has talked to the producers about being involved with casting the contestants. Orji says she feels she’d be able to anticipate possible matches if she knew more about the cast ahead of time, though she says she’d stay away from trying to influence their decision. She adds that it was challenging seeing some contestants dismiss others too quickly when they could be a good fit.

“My tagline for the show is, ‘We listen, we don’t judge, but I do have follow up questions,’” she says, laughing.

Fans can tune in to see what changes are implemented and how Orji holds up to the next batch of contestants when new episodes of “Pop the Balloon Live” stream Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

via: Today.com

