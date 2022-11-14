Yung Miami Spoiled With A Bunch Of Flowers Amid Diddy Split Rumors [Photos]

City Girls trap rapper Yung Miami was ‘in tears’ as she showed off her all-beige living room filled with expensive red rose bouquets on Sunday.

via: AceShowbiz

The raptress has shared some pictures of her posing in a room filled with red flowers just days after fueling the breakup reports.

The one-half of City Girls made use of her Instagram account on Sunday, November 13 to show off the red rose bouquets which she seemingly received from Diddy. “The way you make me feel these days,” she captioned the snaps.

“I’m crying. My heart can’t take it,” she wrote over a picture posted on her Story. At one point, the “Good Love” hitmaker panned her iPhone camera towards the lone card reading, “I love you! Love, Papi.” Papi is her nickname for Diddy.

Miami’s pictures with red flowers arrive just days after it was reported that she broke up with the hip-hop mogul after he drastically cut her monthly allowance from him. According to a person close to Diddy (as per reported by Media Take Out), the Bad Boy Records founder used to spoil his flame with a credit card with a $500,000 per month limit, of which she used every cent. He, however, recently has decided to reduce the monthly allowance to just $200,000.

“[Diddy] gave Yung Miami a credit card with a $500,000 per month limit. And she used every cent of it,” said the so-called insider, insisting, “It’s not like he cut her off completely, he just cut back a little.” However, Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, is reportedly upset about it and she has called it quits with Diddy.

Fueling the speculation, the Shade Room noted that Diddy has deleted all photos from his Instagram page, while Miami removed all pictures of them together.

Seeing this, 50 Cent didn’t miss the chance to roast Diddy. “LOL PUFFY,” Fif captioned a screenshot of Media Take Out’s headline. “You better fix this before i get to Miami or you gonna be stuck playing wit my old s**t. LOL you know i don’t miss nothing Justin been knocked it off, we keep it player on this side.”