Yung Miami Says She’s Learned an Important Lesson About Trolling From Nicki Minaj Situation

Nicki Minaj and the City Girls have made amends and Yung Miami said the experience helped her learn a valuable lesson about trolling.

via Complex:

The rap duo and Nicki Minaj had been at odds with one another until this week, when comments she made allowed them to solve their issues. It was implied Miami and JT made some comments about Nicki on social media years ago, and now Miami said the whole situation was something of a wake-up call about trolling.

“Be careful of the things you say ‘cause it might catch up with you one day,” she told the Neighborhood Talk. “I would tell my younger self to just stop trolling, stop being childish, grow up and be mindful of the things you say because everybody is human.”

Yung Miami’s comments come after Nicki Minaj spoke about the possibility of collaborating with the City Girls in an interview with Lore’l and Headkrack of the Morning Hustle.

“Well… I don’t know,” she said. “What I will say is that, a few years ago I saw a video of them and I asked someone on their team at the time about them. … I was thinking about jumping on a record, one of their records that was out at the time. And then…social media happened.” Without specifying any particular comments from the duo, she suggested they made remarks on social media that she perceived as a diss towards her.

Thankfully they were able to sort out their differences, but prior to that she said she wasn’t ready to collab with them because she was under the impression they didn’t like her. “Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305,” Nicki tweeted earlier this week. “Let’s move on & make new memories y’all.”

Good for them.