Yung Miami Says She’s Done ‘Sharing’ Her Men [Photos + Video]

It appears as if Yung Miami’s next romantic relationship will be a monogamous one, as the rapper says she has no intentions of sharing her next boyfriend with other women.

via: Complex

After her Rolling Loud performance over the weekend, Miami tweeted that she wanted her “man,” likely referring to Diddy, who she’s been dating for the past year.

“It’s been a long week I just want my man,” she wrote. “I’m not sharing my next n***a! I’m tipsy I gotta go.”

It's been a long week I just want my man ? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 6, 2023

I'm not sharing my next nigga! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 6, 2023

I'm tipsy I gotta go ???????????????? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 6, 2023

She finished by writing that she’s “deleting my social accounts.”

I'm deleting my social accounts y'all don't appreciate me! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 7, 2023

Despite having previously teased that she and Diddy might potentially get married one day, Yung Miami shut down those rumors in a recent Instagram Live session.

Yung Miami explains why she doesn’t want to get married despite Diddy wedding hint ?https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/wVG8P1omoL — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 6, 2023

“No I don’t want to get married,” she said. “I don’t want to get married because I feel like men are not faithful and if I get married, that mean I’m giving my life away to you. So that mean, like, I wanna be wiht you for the rest of my life.”

Diddy and Yung Miami have previously admitted they’re in an open relationship.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” Miami clarified on her REVOLT talk show Caresha Please. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

She added: “He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating.”