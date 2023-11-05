Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Bringing Up Diddy’s Ex Cassie [Photos]

Yung Miami has no time for nonsense.

via: AceShowbiz

Yung Miami just wanted to wish Sean “P. Diddy” Combs in peace. The one-half of City Girl was quick to slam an online troll for namedropping the hip-hop mogul’s ex, Cassie, under her birthday tribute to him.

On Saturday, November 4, the 29-year-old shared on Instagram photos of her hugging Diddy as they stared at each other. In the caption, she let out several birthday cake emojis.

One person then commented, “You ain’t learning from Cassie sista.” Catching wind of the remark, Miami fired back, “I think you under the wrong b***h page LMAOOOOO.”

Despite the negative comment, Miami proceeded to let out another post dedicated to her ex-fling. “Happy birthday @diddy There’s no other place I’d rather be! I love to rock with you,” she gushed in the accompanying message.

Diddy and Miami were previously dating although they were not in an exclusive relationship. The female rapper and her former beau managed to be amicable following the split. “We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single,” she told The Cut in April. “That’s not my man.”

Miami insisted that she didn’t want to put a “title” on their romance. “We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f**king with each other hard,” she reflected. “We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

Miami added that she ultimately wants to find “peace” in her life. Speaking about her long-term ambitions, she shared, “I hope to be at peace. I hope to be rich, vacationing, travelling the world, and still f**king, of course. Maybe on a yacht, just enjoying life, enjoying what I worked hard for.”