MrBeast Builds 100 Wells in Africa, Says He's 'Gonna Get Canceled' [Photos + Video]

MrBeast has only continued his meteoric rise as an influencer over 2023, breaking numerous records and partnering with massive companies like Meta.

The YouTube personality hopped took to Twitter on Friday to tease the project. “We’ve spent over 8 months working on tomorrow’s video and it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done!” he wrote.

On Saturday, MrBeast dropped the video, which features his team traveling across Africa in an effort to provide fresh water for those without access. The clip sees the YouTuber bringing water to a hospital in Zimbabwe and a school in Kenya, in addition to other sites in Uganda, Somalia and Cameroon.

It didn’t take long before MrBeast’s latest endeavor resulted in controversy, as social media trolls blasted the YouTuber for being disingenuous.

MrBeast addressed the backlash in a tweet, saying he thinks he’s “gonna get canceled” over the video.

“I already know I’m gonna get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care,” he wrote. “I’m always going to use my channel to help people and try to inspire my audience to do the same.”

