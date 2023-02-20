YSL Woody Caught On Camera Discussing Alleged Young Thug Murder Plot [Video]

Social media ran rampant with debates after YSL affiliate Lil Woody snitched on Young Thug and YFN Lucci’s camps in a newly surfaced video.

via: HipHopDX

In a three-and-a-half-hour video that surfaced over the weekend, YSL Woody (real name Kenneth Copeland) can be seen divulging information about Thug and others during an interrogation in October 2021.

At one point, Woody asks the detectives for assurances that the information he gives up will help his own legal woes. The detectives tell him they can’t offer him anything, but can let the District Attorney’s office know that he’s cooperating.

Woody then lifts the lid on an alleged murder plot that was supposed to take place that night. While he refuses to name Young Thug (born Jeffery Williams) directly, Woody alludes to the rapper’s involvement multiple times and even offers to help authorities catch the culprits in the act.

“Somebody is supposed to get killed tonight,” he says. “This is a murder that’s about to take place with some very hot people and the stuff that I know right now should help me get out of my situation.”

He adds: “I’ll tell y’all this much right here: I know the people who are going to go do it, I can get the time when they’re going to go do it, so y’all can catch them in the act.”

YSL Woody snitching to detectives & telling them about young thug wanting to get someone killed & even tells detectives he’ll get on FaceTime to prove it ??? pic.twitter.com/mxXd36m0Mn — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 18, 2023

When pressed about the identity of the target, YSL Woody tells detectives it’s an individual named Shell Kell, adding that the person behind the hit is “mad” and “obsessed with this guy.”

When one of the detectives asks: “Who are you talking about, Jeffery?” — referring to Thug’s government name — Woody nods his head.

The YSL affiliate goes on to describe the person he’s incriminating as somebody he’s “close” with, saying: “I care for him and I hate y’all doing this to him.”

He later attempts to negotiate his freedom by offering to let law enforcement “see me go meet up with them and discuss it” and witness the culprits carrying out the murder.

Woody seemingly alludes to Young Thug again when he says: “This n-gga here so smart, he moving different. It’s hard to keep up with how he moving. He’s not moving how he used to move … but he wants this n-gga so bad that he’s been reckless.”

He also calls the person “rich” but “stupid” for apparently running his mouth about his alleged criminal plans. “That’s why I get away from him,” he adds. “That’s why you never see me post. I just hate being around.”

The interrogation footage has only further fueled the snitching allegations that have already plagued the YSL RICO case, with the likes of Funk Flex weighing in.

“POLICE CAN JUST RELEASE THESE TAPES? MURDER? WHO THE HELL IS WOODY? WHY HE SO RELAXED? THIS A TELL-A-THON?” the Hot 97 DJ wrote on Instagram along with a series of crying face emojis. “THOUGHTS?”

A convicted felon and documented gang member who served time in federal prison in 2018, YSL Woody was arrested on October 27, 2021, after being caught driving his girlfriend’s car with a loaded gun inside.

His girlfriend, who was a police officer at the time, was later arrested herself and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly abusing her badge to protect her boyfriend.

According to WSB-TV, Aliyah Jackson, 27, tried to delete Woody’s Instagram page containing photos of gang activity, as well as attempting to disable his phone which police were storing in evidence.

Her actions interfered with what police called a major operation targeting metro Atlanta’s most notorious drug dealers and gang members.

New video footage surfaces of YSL affiliate Lil Woody snitching on YFN Lucci’s camp. He’s allegedly been an informant for years now ???? pic.twitter.com/XQOFr19qq1 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 18, 2023