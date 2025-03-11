YouTube Star Alysha Burney’s Brother Sets Record Straight on Her Untimely Death at 24 Years Old

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 hours ago

Charles Burney has stepped forward following online rumors that started swirling regarding the reason behind his sister’s unexpected death during her birthday celebration in Mexico.

A YouTube star and entrepreneur has died and her brother is trying to get out in front of the narrative, claiming that there are a lot of false rumors circulating about what happened to her.

Alysha Burney was one day shy of her 25th birthday when she passed suddenly in her sleep on March 2 while on a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, Burney has amassed more than five million followers, as reported by Fox affiliate WDAF. She’s also a film producer through her own production company, ABurneyProductions.

“She was not selfish with her knowledge and was a very open book about her journey,” said Charles Burney of his sister, who he described as a “very classy young woman.”

“She will always be dearly loved, and her legacy will live on forever,” he added.

Burney told WDAF that he wanted to speak out to dispel rumors he’s been seeing about her death. “She does not do drugs. She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans,” he said.

“There’s a spread of misinformation online, stating different things based on speculation. These sources lack credibility and should not be believed,” he continued, without specifying what’s being said. “My sister did not engage in environments that would lead to such situations.”

Alysha’s death came as the result of an asthma attack she suffered while sleeping, he explained.

Burney’s passion for the entertainment industry began with a rejection. According to her family, she was initially hand-selected at just 19 to audition for Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out, but when that didn’t pan out, she forged her own path.

“Her lifelong goal was to be a writer and a director,” Charles told WDAF. “Another goal she had was to return to Kansas City, open a production studio, and help other young creatives from Kansas City get to where she was.”

A Kansas City native, Burney graduated college in Missouri with a Bachelor’s of Science in Digital Media Production before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams, and a graduate degree.

The young star was described by her college friends as driven, while Charles added, “Alysha was very goal-oriented, creative, and passionate about giving back.”

WDAF listed some of her multiple film credits, including Shiesty, Shiesty II, Lost Angeles, and Hot Girl Get Away, all of which are available on Burney’s YouTube channels.

Charles first broke the news of his sister’s death on Monday with a tribute post. “I come with great sadness that my little sister Alysha Burney has passed. PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time,” he wrote.

Already in this post confirming her death, Charles was pushing back at what he called “false narratives trying to defame her legacy,” threatening legal action.

He then closed by writing, “We know so many people care about her and will share more information soon but just give us some time and please stop harassing the family ?? Her legacy will still live on FOREVER!! LongLiveAlyshaBurney ????”

via: TooFab

