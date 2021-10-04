YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s New Album ‘Sincerely, Kentrell’ Edges Out Drake’s ‘CLB’ for No. 1 Debut [Photo]

Despite currently being in prison, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has just notched his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with his latest offering Sincerely, Kentrell.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again achieves his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as his latest release, Sincerely, Kentrell, debuts atop the list dated Oct. 9. The set earned 137,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 30, according to MRC Data.

With Sincerely, Kentrell’s debut, the rapper becomes the second act, and only hip-hop artist, with a No. 1 album in each of the last three years: 2021, 2020 and 2019. The prolific artist has charted a total of 18 albums on the Billboard 200 since making his debut on the list in August of 2017. The 21-year-old previously hit No. 1 with Top and 38 Baby 2 (both in 2020, that September and May, respectively) and AI YoungBoy 2 (in October 2019).

The only other act with a No. 1 album in 2021, 2020 and 2019 is Taylor Swift, who also tallied four chart-topping releases in those years: Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in 2021, Evermore and Folklore in 2020 and Lover in 2019.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multimetric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Oct. 9, 2021-dated chart (where Sincerely, Kentrell debuts at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard’s website on Oct. 5. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Sincerely, Kentrell’s 137,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 30, SEA units comprise 125,000 units (equaling 186.29 million on-demand streams of the album’s 23 tracks), album sales comprise 10,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000 units. (The album was initially released as a 21-track standard album on Sept. 24, and then was reissued on Sept. 28 with two additional tracks.)

YoungBoy (whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden) has been awaiting his trial at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana since April, after being charged with drug and weapon related offenses.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy moves down to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after a three-week reign at No. 1. Certified earned 135,000 equivalent album units in its fourth week on the list (down 21%).

Lil Nas X’s Montero slips from No. 2 to No. 3 in its second week with 58,000 equivalent album units earned (down 54%). Kanye West’s former No. 1 Donda is a non-mover at No. 4 with 47,000 units (down 17%), while the Nos. 5-9 titles are all stationary as well. Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping Sour is No. 5 (46,000; down 10%), Doja Cat’s Planet Her is No. 6 (44,000; down 8%), Morgan Wallen’s former leader Dangerous: The Double Album is No. 7 (39,000; up 1%), The Kid LAROI’s chart-topping F*ck Love is No. 8 (35,000; down 8%) and Billie Eilish’s former No. 1 Happier Than Ever is No. 9 (31,000; down 4%).

Closing out the top 10 is Rod Wave’s former No. 1, SoulFly, which steps 11-10 with 27,000 equivalent album units (down 7%).

The project, which dropped on September 24, contains no features.

