Young Thug's YSL Trial Livestream Interrupted by Hacker Who Yelled 'Free Thug' and 'Mistrial'

A Young Thug fan interrupted the YSL RICO trial via Zoom and demanded the rapper be freed and a mistrial declared.

The disturbance happened on Wednesday morning just moments before the trial’s lunch break, which was caught on the Law & Crime Network livestream. “Free Thug, mistrial! Free Thug, mistrial!” the Zoom hacker shouted, although Judge Ural Granville opted to ignore it.

As Judge Granville dismissed the courtroom, the man called out “Free Thug, mistrial! Free Thug, mistrial!” again and the livestream was abruptly cut.

LISTEN: As court was about to take a break in the Young Thug YSL Rico trial Wednesday, a Zoom bomber made their support for the famed rapper known. "Free Thug! Mistrial! Free Thug! Mistrial!" the person shouted

Legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff – also known as “Meghann Thee Reporter” for her coverage of Tory Lanez’s trial proceedings – clarified what happened on X, also suggesting that “Thug fans should be rooting hard for an acquittal.”

Someone watching the Young Thug trial on court's Zoom yelled, "FREE THUG! MISTRIAL!" after the judge called a break this morning, which begs the question: Why would anyone think a mistrial is the best outcome for Thug here? Thug's fans should be rooting hard for an acquittal. pic.twitter.com/F4JUFZd5jD — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 10, 2024

To be clear: There was NOT a mistrial. It would take a lot more than someone yelling "mistrial" for there to actually be a mistral, even if jurors did hear that. (Which they may have.) Testimony resumes tomorrow. Tick back on the stand for more cross from Thug's Brian Steel. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 10, 2024

Also, it's basically a sure thing that if there were to be a mistrial (there won't), the prosecutors will re-try everyone. The rally cry really should be "Free Thug! Not guilty!" or "Free Thug! Acquit!" Jurors cannot call mistrials, and the judge isn't going to take advice. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 10, 2024

The incident isn’t even one of the top five strangest things to happen during Thug’s YSL trial, which resumes on Thursday, Jan. 11. On Jan. 2, the Punk rapper wore a mysterious device under his sweater that dangled a wire beneath.

The courtroom fashion show continued into Jan. 8, when Thug wore a white dress shirt that read “Sex Records.” In Dec. Thug mouthed “I love you” while biting his lip to what appeared to be his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist.

Thug is facing multiple charges in association with his YSL record label, including participating in criminal street gang activity and violating Georgia’s RICO Act.