Young Thug Teases Collaboration with Lil’ Kim [Video]

Young Thug premiered multiple songs from his upcoming Punk album during a Givenchy fashion show on Sunday (October 3).

The YSL rapper has announced that he and Lil’ Kim have a collaboration on the way. The two were photographed at a club in Atlanta over the weekend while Kim was in town for the “Legendz of the Streetz Tour.”

“We got some shit we about to drop,” teased Thugger as he sat alongside Kim. “We finna f**k the world up.”

Lil Kim & Young Thug spotted together, young thug hints at a song from them two coming?? pic.twitter.com/emc3rYcBin — REAL FAN (@LKrealfan) October 2, 2021

It’s unclear where their collaboration will appear, but it could land on Thug’s upcoming album Punk, which arrives Oct. 15.

Thug has also collaborated with Elton John on a song for the album, which he previewed at the Givenchy runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The melodic track, reportedly titled “More,” also features Gunna.

During the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show, he also previewed two other tracks, “Police” and an extended version of “Hate the Game,” which he performed during NPR’s Tiny Desk concert.

Punk has previously spawned the lead single “Tick Tock.” Thug will perform his new music at Tuesday’s BET Hip Hop Awards and on “SNL” on Oct. 16.

Young Thug revela três novas músicas de seu próximo álbum Punk, uma com Elton John e Gunna, em um desfile de moda da Givenchy. pic.twitter.com/WX2CzowvUR — Young Thug Brasil & YSL (@ThugBrasil) October 3, 2021

Thugger is set to appear on Elton John’s new album The Lockdown Sessions on a song called “Always Love You,” which also features Nicki Minaj.