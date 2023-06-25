Young Thug Takes to Social Media to Reach Out to Kanye West: 'Answer the F*cking Phone'

Young Thug has a lot of friends in high places, but it appears he’s having trouble trying to get hold of Kanye West, someone he seemingly wants to do some business with.

via: Complex

Fresh off the release of his latest full-length album, Business Is Business, Young Thug hopped on social media on Saturday to try to contact Kanye West.

“Kanye,” Thug wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Answer the fucking phone. It’s business.”

Later, the YSL rapper hopped on Twitter, posting a tweet in which he joked that, though Ye has been off Twitter for awhile now, West would somehow still see his tweet.

“Kanye doesn’t have a Twitter but somehow he’ll see this tweet,” Thug wrote.

Kanye doesn’t have a Twitter but somehow he’ll see this Tweet ? ? — Young Thug ? (@youngthug) June 24, 2023

Fans are speculating that Thug’s attempt to reach out is in an effort to collaborate, which they’ve done several times in the past, most recently on “Remote Control” and “Remote Control pt 2,” a pair of tracks off Ye’s 2021 album Donda.

Thug’s social media activity arrives days after he returned with his first full-length offering since he was locked up on gang-related criminal charges.

Business Is Business is executive produced by Metro Boomin, and features guest appearances from Drake (“Parade on Cleveland,” “Oh U Went”), Lil Uzi Vert (“Hellcat Kenny”), Future (“Cars Bring Me Out”), Travis Scott (“Abracadabra,” “Wit Da Racks”), 21 Savage (“Want Me Dead,” “Wit Da Racks,”), and more.