Young Thug Settles With AEG to End $5M Lawsuit Over Failed Touring Deal

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

In 2020, AEG, the global entertainment company, sued Atlanta rapper Young Thug for $5 million, claiming he’d breached a contract with the company by promoting and performing at live events without AEG’s approval.

Yesterday (March 4), Billboard reported that the two parties have filed documents ending the dispute after coming to an undisclosed settlement.

The conflict dates back to 2017, when Young Thug reportedly signed a deal with AEG, receiving a $5.25 million loan in exchange for exclusive touring rights. According to AEG, Thug failed to honor the agreement and continued to perform concerts independently, violating their contract. As a result, the company filed a lawsuit in 2020, demanding repayment plus damages.

Advertisement

In 2021, AEG took further legal action after Young Thug sold his publishing rights to Kobalt Music for $16 million. The company argued that since Thug defaulted on his loan, his publishing rights should have been transferred to them as collateral. AEG also claimed control over his Young Stoner Life (YSL) brand, portions of his publishing catalog, and trademark rights associated with his name.

The lawsuit saw delays as Young Thug was arrested in 2022 as part of a high-profile RICO case against his YSL collective. However, after his release from jail in October 2024, AEG moved forward with its legal claims, demanding the repayment of the initial $5.25 million loan plus any revenue from his deal with Kobalt.

In a separate legal victory for Young Thug, a Georgia judge recently ruled that the state must return jewelry seized during his 2022 arrest. Items set for return include a Rolex Datejust engraved with “King Slime,” a diamond cross pendant, a necklace with green jewels, a diamond tennis necklace, and two diamond stud earrings. However, the jewelry will be returned to jeweler Rafaello & Company, rather than directly to Thug.

Although specific details of the settlement remain private, the resolution of this case removes a major financial and legal burden for Young Thug. With his legal battles winding down, he is now focused on returning to music, with upcoming performances and new releases expected soon.

Advertisement

Young Thug’s settlement with AEG marks the end of a long-standing legal dispute, allowing him to refocus on his career. While the financial terms remain undisclosed, closing this chapter enables him to move forward with fewer legal distractions.

Additional reporting via hiphopdx.com