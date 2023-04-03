Young Thug Let Out Of Jail To Attend Angela Grier’s Funeral: Report

Young Thug was permitted to attend the funeral of his sister Angela Grier.

via: HotNewHipHop

Since he was unexpectedly arrested on May 9, 2022, Young Thug has been through one of the most gruelling years of his life. He’s given up his lavish rapper lifestyle for a prison cell that affords him none of his past luxuries. Additionally, he’s lost some of those closest to him. There’s his seemingly tarnished friendship with Gunna. This follows the DS4EVER hitmaker’s decision to take an Alford plea in their RICO case. Elsewhere, he’s been challenged with the death of close friends and family members.

Days after Thugger was placed behind bars, on May 13, a YSL artist who luckily wasn’t caught up in the investigation, Lil Keed, tragically lost his life. The “Freak” artist was just 24 years old at the time, and his death was reportedly a result of eosinophilia. The late recording artist’s brother, Lil Gotit, previously detailed his attempt to help the late star by rushing him to the hospital. Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save Keed. Now, Young Thug is facing more tragic news in the form of his older sister, Angela Grier’s sudden death.

The announcement came via Dolly White, another of the incarcerated artist’s siblings, at the end of March. At this time, the details surrounding Grier’s death remain unknown. Nevertheless, new reports claim that her brother was allegedly granted a temporary release from jail in order to attend her funeral. No photos from the event have surfaced online. However, a tweet circulating alleges that “They let lil Jeff come see his sister?” as the YSL head continues to await his highly anticipated trial.

Word of Young Thug’s reported release – even if only temporary – left many fans feeling happy for the 31-year-old. “Awwww I was hoping they would,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the initial post. “Lol yes they did. N*gga had on a suit and Air Force 1’s,” the same account noted. The simple but effective description provides fans with a mental visual of what the So Much Fun hitmaker looked like on the sombre day. See video footage from Angela Grier’s funeral below. Make sure to check back later for any updates on the YSL RICO trial.

Gang, #YoungThug sister has now been laid to rest. Reports claim he was able to attend the funeral with police escorts. ??#411Uncut #411WithNellaD pic.twitter.com/ZbQrOMe9hN — 411 Uncut (@411Uncut_) April 2, 2023