Young Thug Facing Lawsuit Over Atlanta Concert That Was Canceled Due to Incarceration

Young Thug is facing another legal battle. The “Stoner” spitter has been slapped with a $150,000 lawsuit after he failed to perform as he has been spending time behind bars for the RICO case.

via: Complex

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that due to Thugger’s incarceration, he was unable to perform at an Atlanta concert that was set up in January of this year. He was arrested in May and is now being sued for $150,000 in damages and attorneys’ fees for the canceled June 18 show. Unfortunately, Thug was denied bond in June after an hours-long hearing.

The ATL native was going to receive $300,000 for a 45-minute set, half of which was paid upfront. He would get the remainder after the gig was over, according to court documents. Atlanta-based A-1 Concert Entertainment hasn’t yet received the $150,000 back, although someone from Thug’s company YSL Touring said the refund would be issued.

“Due to his arrest and the nature of the felony criminal charges against Williams, it was immediately apparent in May 2022 that he would not be able to perform as required in the agreement,” the filing said. “To date, A-1 Concert has not received any reimbursement of the $150,000 owed to it.”

Young Thug is facing a number of criminal charges following his May 9 arrest, and just last week, more charges were tacked on, including two criminal street gang activity-related counts, and three charges for violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun. Two additional defendants were also named in the machine gun count, Martinez Arnold and Deamonte “Yak Gotti” Kendrick.

Thug, Gunna, and 26 other YSL members are part of the RICO case. It’s anticipated that they will go to trial on Jan. 9, 2023.