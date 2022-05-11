Young Thug Faces Additional Felony Charges Following Police Raid at His Home

Young Thug is now facing additional felony charges stemming from authorities raiding his home in Buckhead, Georgia, after being arrested on RICO charges earlier this week.

via Complex:

As initially reported by WSBTV’s Michael Seiden on Twitter, the rapper is facing seven new charges in addition to the RICO and participation in criminal street gang activity counts he was hit with during his arrest on Monday.

The additional charges include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of sawed-off-shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer, and three charges of unlawful participation in criminal gang activity while employed by/associated with a criminal street gang.

Young Thug and Gunna are among 28 people associated with YSL who were charged in a 56-count indictment on Monday. Thugger’s conspiracy to violate RICO charge stems from an alleged incident in January 2013, while the gang charge is connected to an alleged offense in May 2018.

In an interview with WSBTV this week, Young Thug’s father Jeffery Williams Sr. denied the charges against his son. “I think my son has been unfairly linked to a lot of things, but it’s up to us to prove it,” he said. “I’ma fight for him until the end, I’m his father.”

He also disputed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ claim that YSL is a “hybrid gang” that’s an “affiliate of the Bloods gang.” Willis additionally claimed YSL is responsible for approximately 80 percent of violent crime in the city of Atlanta.

