Young Thug Court Hearing Interrupted By Nude Zoom Video

Young Thug’s recent court hearing was interrupted after someone on the Zoom call showcased a pornographic video.

via: Rap-Up

A pornographic video of a completely nude man was shown on screens in the courtroom during Thursday’s pre-trial hearing in the YSL RICO case, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

As Thug’s attorney tried to suppress evidence collected from the rapper’s home during his 2015 arrest, the Zoom feed showed the explicit video, which was accompanied by the message “Free Young Thug.”

Deputies scrambled to turn off the screens as the judge insisted on decency in the courtroom. Officials later determined that someone on the Zoom call shared their screen showing the nudity.

Aside from the bizarre Zoom interruption, Thug ended up scoring a victory when the judge ruled that cellphones and other evidence collected from his home without a search warrant in 2015 could not be used as evidence in the trial.

“You didn’t have the right to keep that,” Judge Ural Glanville told prosecutors. “You didn’t have the right to keep that particular evidence.”

Earlier in the week, Gunna was released from jail after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Act. He entered an Alford Plea, in which he pleaded guilty, while maintaining his innocence on the same charge.

He was sentenced to five years, with one year commuted to time served and the remainder subject to special conditions. As part of the plea agreement, he must complete 500 hours of community service.

Gunna’s lawyer also denied accusations that his client snitched. “Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail. He has said nothing and is not cooperating,” said attorney Steve Sadow. “His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendants. So please stop spreading lies!”

Jury selection in the gang indictment against YSL is set to begin Jan. 4.