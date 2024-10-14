Home > NEWS

Young Dro Almost Fights Friend During ‘Breakfast Club’ Interview With T.I. After Jokes About His Sobriety [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

On Monday (Oct. 14), “The Breakfast Club” shared a new interview with T.I. and Young Dro. During the conversation, the artists were candid about a variety of topics, including the highly publicized OMG Girlz lawsuit, upcoming projects, and much more.

Young Dro also touched on his sobriety. As he began to talk about his battle with drug addiction, one of Dro’s friends who was sitting behind him started to laugh. The crew brushed it off at first. Eventually, Dro checked the man after he continued to laugh during their serious conversation.

“Aye you finna get slapped,” Dro said to his friend. “I mean we cool but I’ll slap the s**t out you.”

Afterward, Dro explained that he overdosed on a bad pill during a low point in his life. He rehashed his journey to sobriety and detailed his brief stint at a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles. He admitted that there was a time when he wanted to revisit his old lifestyle. However, it’s been nearly four years since he decided to get clean and he hasn’t looked back ever since.

“I got back out and I was still tempted to live that kind of life but I saw what was in front of me and I was like ‘This is more valuable than what’s behind me,'” Dro said.

Watch the full T.I. and Young Dro’s new interview below.

