Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Thanks Followers for 'Prayers' After His Death: 'God Give Me Strength' [Photos]

Young Dolph’s longtime partner Mia Jaye took to social media on Thursday night about a day after the Memphis rapper was fatally shot to thank people for sending prayers and offering support following the tragedy.

via: People

On Thursday, Jaye took to Instagram to thank everyone for their prayers and messages after news of Dolph’s death broke. The rapper, whose name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was fatally shot outside of a local cookie shop in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, police confirmed. He was 36.

“Question is… How am I ever going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?” Jaye wrote on her Instagram Story over a video of Dolph playing with their daughter, Ari. Dolph and Jaye also share son Tre.

“God give me strength… Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul,” Jaye continued on the next Story slide, adding on another, “Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, messages… I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears I catch a few… Nonetheless, all the genuine positive, vibes, energy, and prayers are welcome… Because Lord knows I need them.”

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis issued a statement on Wednesday about the rise in gun violence in the area, per CNN. “This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence,” Davis said.

According to Memphis Police Department, two suspects are being sought in the shooting of Dolph. A security camera captured footage of two armed individuals exiting a white, two-door Mercedes Benz; however, no arrests have been made.

Please see the attached photos of the suspects and suspect vehicle from the 2370 Airways Boulevard murder. Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/LzYLPJLlOc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 18, 2021

“The suspects approached the victim while he was inside the business and shot the victim several times. The suspects then fled the scene,” police said.

In an interview with GQ in 2020, Dolph opened up about how he had enjoyed being in lockdown with his partner and kids, as it allowed him to spend more time with his family.

“We watching movies, we having [toy] gun fights, we on the trampoline, we doing everything,” he told the outlet. “We playing. I’m in my daughter’s room, I’m in her little castle thing she got. She crawl in, I’m crawling my big ass in that mother—er. I’m in their world right now. Everything they like to do, everything they play, I’m all in that world right now. I’m just a big-ass kid right now.”

Police have yet to identify suspects in the fatal shooting but have released images of the two masked gunmen that opened fire on the bakery.