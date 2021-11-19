Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Charges

A jury has reached a verdict in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.

Kyle was found not guilty on all charges.

The verdict comes after a two-week trial highlighted by Rittenhouse taking the stand and telling the jury he shot the men in self-defense.

“I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” he testified.

Rittenhouse, now 18, was charged with five felonies:

First-degree intentional homicide

First-degree reckless homicide

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety