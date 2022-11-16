Young Dolph’s Legacy to Be Celebrated With Day of Service Events Across U.S.

Last year, the music world was shaken up by the tragic passing of Young Dolph. The rapper was only 36 years old. People are still finding ways to hold onto his legacy.

via: Complex

Per a press release, Nov. 17—which, notably, is formally recognized as a Day of Service in Tennessee and Georgia—will be commemorated with a variety of philanthropy-focused activations across the country.

“[Dolph’s] community efforts and traditions will continue and much more,” the late artist’s sister, Carlisa Brown, said Tuesday. “His spirit of giving will continue to live in us as it did in him until his passing. We hope that those who truly supported him will take Young Dolph Service Day as a day to give back and help those that need the assistance as he did.”

In Memphis, the IdaMae Foundation will be providing free haircuts and serving lunch at the Hospitality Hub on Nov. 17. Free kits featuring winter items (i.e. blankets, gloves, etc.) will also be made available to those in need. For those in Atlanta, dinner and free haircuts will be provided at the Evolution Center on the same day.

As part of a partnership with the Confess Project of America, Dolph Day of Service will also be marked with the providing of haircuts and mental health services in other regions in the U.S. Among the additional confirmed locations are barbershops in California, Arkansas, Maryland, Texas, Ohio, Kentucky, and Massachusetts.

Those who live elsewhere, meanwhile, are being encouraged to also take part in Dolph Day of Service in a variety of ways. For more information, hit this link. To read about the history and overall mission of the IdaMae Foundation, see here.