Young Dolph Murder Suspect Bond Set at $90,000

Hernandez Govan, the alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph’s death, got his bond set to $90,000.

via: Hot97

On Thursday (May 11), FOX13 Memphis reporter Jeremy Pierre revealed that Hernandez Govan, one of the suspects in Young Dolph’s murder case, has been given a surprisingly low bond of $90,000 after spending months in jail. “Hernandez Govan charged with the first-degree murder of Young Dolph,” Pierre tweeted. “He’s also charged with attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Young Dolph.”

On November of 2021, the “1 Scale” rapper was killed during a targeted shooting at Makeda’s Home Cooked Cookies in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. As previously reported by HOT 97, an autopsy revealed that he received 22 gunshot wounds, some of which hit his forehead and back. Five men, including Govan, have been accused of his murder. The names of the other suspects are Justin Johnson, Cornelius Smith, Jemarcus Johnson, and Shundale Barnett. According to law enforcement, Govan organized the killing of the rapper and ordered Johnson and Smith to carry out the hit.

