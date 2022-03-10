Young Dolph Memorial to Be Removed Due to Safety Concerns [Photo + Video]

The Young Dolph memorial erected at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, the local Memphis bakery where the 36-year-old rapper was tragically killed last November, is expected to be taken down in the coming days.

via: Revolt

According to ABC 24, owner Pamela Hill decided she would no longer reopen the bakery as planned, citing safety concerns and respect for supporter and frequent customer Young Dolph. Instead, she will carry on her services in their second store, which is located on Jefferson Ave.

As a result of Hill’s decision, the owner of the actual building determined it was time for the memorial to be removed. Though a hard pill to swallow, local community activist Frank Gotti understands why it has to be done. “I understand you have to lease it out and run a business,” he told the local news station. “I understand it. It’s his building and nobody can argue with him on that. I appreciate him for keeping it up this long.”

Dolph was fatally shot while purchasing cookies at the Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard in November. Since the tragic passing, fans visited the scene and flooded it with posters, artwork and stuffed animals, creating the memorial we see today. The tribute was then maintained by many, including Jeremiah Taylor, who recently died as a result of a fatal shooting.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the man, who grew up in the same neighborhood as the “Get Paid” emcee, was shot and killed in the Getwell Road area of Memphis on Feb.25. Authorities discovered his body while responding to calls of a car collision. The investigation by the Memphis Police Department continues as authorities are still in search of the gunman behind Taylor’s death.

When it comes to the Young Dolph memorial itself, there will reportedly be another one built. Per the rapper’s label Paper Route Empire, they plan on setting it up at the Memphis’ Castalia Heights neighborhood.

