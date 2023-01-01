Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Step into the New Year as a Couple [Photos + Video]

Yo Gotti really manifested the woman of his dreams when he rapped about Angela Simmons in 2016.

via: HipHopDX

The Memphis rap mogul and daughter of Run-DMC legend Rev Run confirmed their long-rumored relationship with a romantic New Year’s Eve photoshoot on Saturday (December 31).

Gotti posted a video on Instagram showing Simmons in a black dress and evening gloves posing next to a Rolls-Royce. “You looking good,” he tells the Growing Up Hip Hop star after wishing her a happy New Year, to which she replies: “Mmmm thanks.”

The clip then cuts to the couple in the back of the luxury ride toasting to 2023 over a glass of champagne. “Ain loss a crush since High School,” Gotti captioned the post, which was soundtracked by Lil Baby and Fridayy’s “Forever.”

The CMG boss also showed his gentleman side by posting a photo of him escorting Angela Simmons out of the car and holding an umbrella over her head, followed by a shot of him squeezing her derrière with both hands as they share a kiss.

Simmons also made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a series of flicks from their photoshoot. One post captured them looking every bit the power couple as they posed inside and next to their Rolls-Royce on their way to a New Year’s Eve party.

“You are all I need and more,” she wrote in the caption.

Gotti and Simmons rang in the New Year by watching fireworks on a boat, as seen in footage posted on their respective Instagram Stories.

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have been romantically linked for years, with Gotti famously professing his love for the model/reality TV star on his 2015 hit “Down in the DM.”

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / Fuck it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals),” he rapped on the song, which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The CM10 rapper also lusted over Simmons on his 2017 “Save It For Me” collaboration with Chris Brown, admitting her engagement to Sutton Tennyson at the time only made him want her more.

“Passed my number to Angela / I thought I had her / Her n-gga cuffed her, married, it made me madder/ I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder / Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster,” he spit.