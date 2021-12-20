YK Osiris Offers $60K Reward for Return of Missing Earring [Photo]

Just a few weeks after dropping $325,000 on a pair of earrings, YK Osiris took to Instagram on Monday to announce he’s lost one of the diamond studs.

via: Revolt

“I really lost one of my earrings. I’m sick,” he wrote alongside a picture of him wearing the studs. “Please if anybody finds my other earring, can u return them please.”

“Listen, if anybody out there that got integrity, can you please give my earring back?” he pleaded in another post. “These not no cheap earrings, I will give you a reward for it, whatever you want. Can you please give my earring back.” He later revealed that there is a $60,000 offer on the table.

YK’s generous incentive comes nearly a month after he flexed his new earring on social media. At the time, he told fans that he bought the studs for $325,000 and shared a picture of the receipt as evidence of his expensive purchase. After Chad Ochocinco joked that he bought “the same earrings” for $10, the “Worth It” singer shared a few words of financial advice to the youth while defending his investment and clapping back at the former NFL star.

“To any kids out there watching this, to any folks that out there that’s looking up to me, I don’t advise you to ever pay that type of money for any type of jewelry, ever,” he said, per XXL. “Don’t ever say I told you that. But what I will tell you is that, do what the fuck you want to do with your money with your life. ’Cause guess what? If you broke or rich who gotta deal with that? You gotta deal with that.”

“Don’t let no Ochococo come up on Instagram talking ’bout he went to Claire’s and got $10 earrings,” YK continued. “Hey, I salute you brother. I’m not saying that’s even wrong. It’s your life and that’s your money. Do what you want to do with it. Ochococo mind your mutha….And I’m still rich bitch. Mind your business. Stay in your business.”

While speaking with the Shade Room, Osiris revealed he’s offering a $60,000 reward to anyone who’s able to return the jewelry.