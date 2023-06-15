YK Osiris Apologizes For 'Violating Sukihana's Boundaries' As Meek Mill Defends Him [Photos]

YK Osiris apologizes to Sukihana after videos goes viral of him forcing her to kiss him during a Crew League basketball game.

In a video that went viral on Wednesday (June 14), Osiris was seen forcing a kiss with the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star at the Crew League basketball tournament in Atlanta this past weekend.

Sukihana looked visibly shocked and uncomfortable as the Def Jam signee, who was stood behind her, clasped her head and forced his tongue down her throat as she commentated on the game alongside Lil Duval, Funny Marco and Buster Scher.

Osiris’ behavior was widely condemned on social media and lead to allegations of sexual assault. While she didn’t address the incident directly, Sukihana posted multiple tweets on Wednesday revealing she was “hurt” and “crying all day,” before deactivating her Twitter account.

“I am hurt and scared to stand up for myself,” she wrote. “I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then [sic] the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile.”

Following the backlash, YK Osiris took to Instagram to apologize to the rapper/reality TV star, saying he “misread the moment” and is “embarrassed” by his actions.

“I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior.”

He added: “I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her.”

While some outraged fans called for YK Osiris to face legal repercussions for forcing himself on Sukihana, Meek Mill came to the defense of the “Worth It” hitmaker, claiming he’s a “good kid” who simply deserves a “slap” rather than being harshly punished.

The Philadelphia rapper’s message was somewhat muddled, though, as he simultaneously expressed his support for Suki yet urged her to handle the matter “on some street shit” (in other words, outside of the courts system).

“Don’t do this to him please he a good kid …. Just slap him and he gotta let you something … we don’t need our young bulls tore down for mistakes in this hyper sexual era…. I support suki … hold that shit down on some street shit,” he tweeted.

“Y’all drawing a big line between men and women nowadays on social …..it’s getting bad in the black community! All this internet superficial shaming, judging gaslighting only hurt us people and it’s alot of people who need strength especially young black men.”

He added: “He might gotta rumble suki brother anything but this same internet tear each other down stuff! Suki can do what she wants she feels violated… but let me mind my business.

“And protect suki! Osiris you a [dickhead]! Go back to church stop following the heathens!”

Sukihana has yet to respond to Osiris’ apology, but her mother and manager, Lori Lee, wasn’t convinced that his words were genuine and warned the Jacksonville, Florida rapper that it’s on sight next time she runs into him.

“Fake Ass Apology Bitch.. when I catch you it’s still up [angry face emoji],” she wrote on Instagram.