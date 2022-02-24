Yikes: More Than $200,000 Worth of Antique Props Stolen From Netflix Series ‘The Crown’

A bunch of props worth more than $200,000 were stolen from the set of the Netflix series The Crown earlier this month.

via Complex:

A spokesperson for the South Yorkshire police said they received a call to report a theft on Feb. 16 after three vehicles were broken into in the town of Mexborough, and over 350 items were stolen as the crew was shooting nearby. “Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted,” the statement reads. “The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry.”

“We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely,” a spokesperson for Netflix told Variety. “Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

The publication Antiques Trade Gazette was given a list of some of the stolen items, which include a replica of a 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé coach egg, seven gold candelabra, some Russian religious icons, and a 10 piece silver dressing table. The Crown set decorator Alison Harvey said the props should have limited resale value since they aren’t in the best condition, adding, “they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

The upcoming fifth season of The Crown sees Imelda Staunton (Harry Porter and the Order of the Phoenix) replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, as the show will be centered around Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana as their relationship took a turn for the worse, and culminated in her shocking death in 1997.

Well, that’s what insurance is for!