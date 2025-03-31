YG Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse in New Song “2004”

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

YG is opening up about his childhood trauma on his confessional new track, “2004.”

Dropped off Friday (Mar.28), with an accompanying video, the rapper uses the track to take listeners on a journey into his past and explore the trauma he seemingly avoided throughout his adult life.

In the video, YG sits across from actress Tasha Smith, who portrays the rapper’s therapist. Donning a suit and tie, he then proceeds to begin his traumatic tale of an inappropriate relationship he shared with an ex-girlfriend’s aunt.

“When I was young, I got raped by a b*tch twice my age/ Picked me up from school to meet at hers and got laid,” YG beings. “Ever since that day, I never looked at sh*t the same.”

“Okay, now back when I was at juvie and sh*t/Got used for the dick, I ain’t even know what to do with the b*tch/ Confused a bit,” he continues. “Her niece, I went to school with the b*tch/My screws loose, who got the tools to fix?” Combined with his gritty tone and the laid-back beat, YG paints the picture of how the abuse shaped his life.

“Hypnotized from them hips and thighs, all hypnotic/Yeah, that’s when I bust my first nut/Young n*gga with his d*ck all in a grown up/With the sh*ts in real quick, how I growed up/Got took advantage of and I liked it, so what?/Y’all call that sex abuse, sh*t/I just thought, she was doin’ some cool sh*t.”

Prior to the track dropping, YG shared several clips on his Instagram, donning the same suit from the “2004” video. In one clip, a teaser trailer named “The Gentleman’s Club,” the rapper is shown alongside a group of men (also donning their best suits), while training in a gym, as a narrator describes the requirements to join the exclusive club.

“Everybody wants to join the gentleman’s club, but it’s everybody who does not have what it takes: honor, code, morals, respect.” While the rapper has not directly addressed that he’s got new music on the way, judging by his recent actions, fans could expect something soon.

