Ye Reaches Settlement With Ex-Yeezy Staffer After Being Accused of Stiffing Her Overtime and Meal Breaks | lovebscott.com

Kanye West was sued by a woman who says she used to work as an assistant designer for the rapper’s Yeezy fashion brand, claiming he owed her a slew of unpaid wages.

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that Ye settled the lawsuit filed by Taliah Leslie after she accused him of stiffing her on overtime and violating the labor code.

“Counsel represent the parties have reached a settlement agreement,” the documents dated on May 22 read. While it was claimed they settled last year, the pair went back to war, with the latest documents revealing they entered an agreement “on or about March 25, 2024.”

“As part of the settlement agreement, the parties agreed that Plaintiff Leslie would file a second amended complaint to add Shelby Grotowski as an additional plaintiff and add putative class action allegations for purposes of settlement,” Leslie’s legal team informed the court.

Ye and his ex-employee have a dismissal hearing scheduled for August 13. Once the judge signs off, the All of the Lights rapper can say goodbye to at least one legal battle.

RadarOnline.com told you — Ye’s former design assistant claimed the rapper failed to property pay her after she was hired to work for Yeezy. Leslie alleged she was cheated out of benefits, overtime, and travel and cellphone reimbursements.

She accused the Vultures musician of misclassifying Yeezy employees as contractors, allegedly depriving them of wages and benefits, and not complying with the California Labor Code.

Leslie alleged Ye didn’t pay her for work she did off the clock on job sites or reimburse her for required work-related travel between locations like Cody, Wyoming, and Paris, France, cellphone and internet usage, and expenses associated with the compulsory travel.

Ye’s former staffer alleged he failed to compensate all of her overtime and did not give employees their required off-duty meal breaks.

Leslie’s attorney already sent the proof of service; however, the documents show he gave the dismissal notice to the rapper’s now ex-lawyer. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ye axed his former legal eagle London Meservy from all of his cases. While Meservy received the dismissal documents via email on May 16, he was dumped as the controversial superstar’s attorney days later.

