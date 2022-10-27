Ye Calls On 50 Cent To Expand Donda Academy Campuses To Houston [Photos]

The artist formerly known as Kanye West made his return to Instagram on Thursday.

In the wake of recent controversy, the principal of Donda Academy announced that they will be closing their doors for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First, we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However, at the direction of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately. Thursday, October 27th. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW,” the letter reads. “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.”

Ye’s acknowledged that the school’s shut down but it appears that he’s still plotting on bringing Donda Academy across America. This morning, 50 Cent chimed in on Kanye’s controversy, largely by poking fun at the number of businesses that have “cut ties” with the Chicago artist.

“Curtis Jackson has reportedly cut ties with 50 Cent,” Fif shared in a post. He added in the caption, “I’m getting rid of anybody who can get me fvcked up like kanye right now ! LOL.”

Ye later shared Fif’s post before inviting the Power executive to join him in expanding Donda Academy to Texas.

“We got Donda school designs we need to build with 50 in Houston,” he wrote.

No word from Fif on whether he’s interested in trying to build with Kanye West in the future. However, Kanye previously suggested that he wants to launch his own university in the near future.