Yaya Mayweather Facing 20 Years For Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mother [Photo]

via: HotNewHipHop

As NBA YoungBoy waits to hear whether or not a court will allow him to spend his pre-trial days in Utah, Yaya Mayweather is facing a court battle of her own. The daughter of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has had an on-again-off-again relationship with the rapper and earlier this year, they welcomed Kentrell Gaulden Jr. into the world. Of course, YoungBoy has recently also welcomed several other children with just as many women, leaving fans to question the status of his romance with Yaya.

Back in April 2020, shocking news surfaced that Yaya had been arrested after stabbing Lapattra Jacobs, one of YoungBoy’s exes and a mother of one of his children, in the arm. Lapattra has detailed the severity of his injuries, often taking to social media to speak about her physical rehabilitation.

It seemed as if this case was going to fade into oblivion with the help of Mayweather’s high-powered attorneys, but a report on Wednesday (October 20) suggested that this is an uphill battle for the famous celebrity spawn. While Yaya hasn’t openly spoken about the assault allegations, reports have stated that she is facing upwards of 20 years behind bars if convicted.

It is unclear the extent to which Lapattra is cooperating with authorities, if at all. Yaya may have avoided speaking about her case, but she has regularly come forward to support YoungBoy with “Free Kentrell” posts.

Yaya and NBA welcomed their son earlier this year. It’s reportedly the rapper’s 7th child, and it’s rumored he has a total of 8. Floyd’s daughter hasn’t addressed her legal situation publicly.