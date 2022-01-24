Was He Wrong? Joe Biden Calls Fox News Reporter a ‘Stupid Son of a B*tch’ Following Question on Inflation

President Joe Biden didn’t hide his frustrations when it came to a question asked by a Fox News reporter on Monday.

via Complex:

According to Deadline, the interaction occurred following a White House meeting on Monday. As press were exiting the conference room, the reporter in question, Fox News’ Peter Doocy, managed to sneak in one more question: “Do you think inflation is a political liability… in the midterms?”

That apparently rubbed the Biden the wrong way, who delivered a pointed response that was caught on the mic, calling Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch.”

“No, it’s a great asset,” Biden said in response. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Afterward, Doocy joined Fox News’ The Five where he explained how he learned about what the President had to say about his question, and his immediate reaction to it.

“I couldn’t even hear him because people were shouting at us to get out, but then somebody came up to us in the briefing room a few minutes later and said, ‘Did you hear what the president said?’” Doocy explained. “I said, ‘No, what?’ They said, ‘he called you a stupid SOB.’ And I said, ‘Did he say SOB?’ And the person said, no.”

Watch the moment below.

Biden: What a stupid son of a bitch pic.twitter.com/K8H74Vfv8m — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2022