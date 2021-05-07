Wouldn't You? Brody Jenner Is 'Avoiding' Talking About Dad Caitlyn Jenner's Run for Governor

Brody Jenner is doing his best to keep quiet when it comes to dad Caitlyn Jenner’s run for governor.

via Page Six:

The reality star, 37, is “avoiding situations where he may be asked about” his father’s run as a Republican candidate to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom, an insider told Page Six on Friday.

Brody is so against speaking about 71-year-old Caitlyn’s political ambitions that he even skipped the “Hills” cast’s pre-taped interview with “Good Morning America,” which aired on Thursday.

“Had he got asked a question during ‘GMA,’ that would have been all anyone talked about,” the insider explained. “Heidi [Montag], Spencer [Pratt], Audrina [Patridge] and Frankie [Delgado] fully agreed and supported the situation.”

The source also told us that Brody found Caitlyn’s sit-down with Sean Hannity on Wednesday “embarrassing.”

Caitlyn proclaimed during the Fox News interview that she “watched [California] crumble right in front of my eyes” and slammed Newsom, 53, for his “hypocrisy” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’ve seen the video of him at The French Laundry,” she said. “I can’t go down to my restaurant, and all the employees in that restaurant down there are not working, OK? And he’s up there dining.”

“We see Nancy Pelosi — I can’t go to my hair salon,” Caitlyn added of the 81-year-old speaker of the US House. “All the salons in my town are closed. Nobody can go in there and nobody’s working. People are losing money. But she can sneak in, and it’s the hypocrisy of what’s going on.”

The athlete — who came out as a trans woman in 2015 — also sparked outrage when she declared that trans girls should not be allowed to play sports on female teams.

While Brody may not be so close with his Kardashian step-siblings and half-siblings, they all seem to be on the same page when it comes to shying away from Caitlyn’s politics.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner reportedly will not be campaigning for Caitlyn either due to their different beliefs.

And with “The Hills: New Beginnings” returning to MTV on May 12, it looks like it’s Brody’s turn to use the “work commitments” excuse now.

Caitlyn’s out here worried about the wrong things.